South Street Advisors LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $3,603,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 86,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 390,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

MSFT stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

