SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0090

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $66.30 million and $6.30 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,387,815,092 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

