SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $69,654.70 and $233.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012925 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,489,599 coins and its circulating supply is 9,406,515 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

