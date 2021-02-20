SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,415.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,036 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.00 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

