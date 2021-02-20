SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.01. 8,273,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average is $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

