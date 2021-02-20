SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $65.63. Approximately 77 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,000. State Street Corp owned 84.25% of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

