SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Shares Up 0.6%

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $73.84. 2,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.39% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.