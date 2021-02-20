SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.97 and last traded at $48.01. 7,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF makes up about 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 61.66% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

