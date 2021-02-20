SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lowered by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,821,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,244,000.

XBI stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

