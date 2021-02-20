SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.89. The company had a trading volume of 793,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,659. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $467.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

