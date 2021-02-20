Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Tops $0.12

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.