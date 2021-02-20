Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Tops $0.0365 on Major Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $895,059.22 and approximately $15.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.17 or 0.00793790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00057140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04709467 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

