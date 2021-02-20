Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00248382 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

