Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Trading Up 83.4%

Shares of Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) rose 83.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 2,411,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,033,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

