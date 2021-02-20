Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems comprises 3.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Varian Medical Systems worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.89. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,185 shares of company stock valued at $31,767,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

