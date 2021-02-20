Spendcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.86 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and $5.86 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.00826232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.33 or 0.05085338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,325,914 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars.

