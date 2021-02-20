StableUSD (USDS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.46 or 0.00779846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00040537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.32 or 0.04618216 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

