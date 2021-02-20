StableXSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $320,163.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $320,163.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,883.96 or 0.99685819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00130986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

