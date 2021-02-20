Stably USD Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $687,135.61 and $9,749.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00775120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.64 or 0.04586747 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,637,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,743 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

