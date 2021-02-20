Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,450.16

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $167,450.16 and approximately $18.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

