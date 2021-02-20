StarDEX (XSTAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $782.00

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 51.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. StarDEX has a total market cap of $52,565.68 and approximately $782.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.17 or 0.00793790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00057140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04709467 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

