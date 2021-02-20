State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 38,791 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,791 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $101,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

