State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 10,201 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Chubb worth $97,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $164.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $166.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

