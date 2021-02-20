State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,941. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.13 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

