State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $100,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $335.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.