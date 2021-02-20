State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,585 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $102,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

