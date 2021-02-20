State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $98,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 169,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.