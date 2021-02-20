State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $103 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $103,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

