State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $77.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $77,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 478,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after acquiring an additional 386,625 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

ZM opened at $417.26 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

