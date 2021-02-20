State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $89.84 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $89,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $247.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

