State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $90.15 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $90,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $170.41 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

