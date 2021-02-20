State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 21,250 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Verizon Communications worth $336,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 368,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

