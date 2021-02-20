State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,556 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Autodesk worth $95,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Autodesk by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.40 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.