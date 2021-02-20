State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $58,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $388.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

