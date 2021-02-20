State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,667 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Zoetis worth $108,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zoetis by 22.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

