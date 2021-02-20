State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,755 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $58,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

Shares of COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

