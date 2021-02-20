State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,917 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $490,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $204.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

