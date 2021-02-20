State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,091 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,091 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $100,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,044,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 777,554 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

MO opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

