State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 47,150 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $84,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

TFC stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

