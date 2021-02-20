State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,679 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $82,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.