State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $62,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 38.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 36.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NOC opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $367.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

