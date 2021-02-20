State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $65,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

