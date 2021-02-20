State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Cantel Medical worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 282,740 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 206,041 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMD. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

CMD stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

