State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,573 shares of company stock worth $27,148,434 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.