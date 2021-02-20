State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

