State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.25% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

