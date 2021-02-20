State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,898 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Yelp worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

YELP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.63 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.