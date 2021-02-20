State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,081 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

