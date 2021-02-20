State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,454 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $8,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,862 shares of company stock worth $23,149,863. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.