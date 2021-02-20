State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,680 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.10 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -701.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

